Lingard confirms free transfer to Nottingham Forest after Man Utd exit

The England international has opted to join the newly-promoted side on a one-year contract

Jesse Lingard has agreed to join Nottingham Forest on a free transfer. The England international left Manchester United this summer after his contract expired. He shared a video on social media confirming his switch to Forest.

The 29-year-old was linked with a move back to West Ham, where he thrived on loan during the second half of the 2020-21 season, but he has opted to join the newly-promoted Forest.

What has been said about Lingard's move to Nottingham Forest?

The club confirmed the arrival of the attacking midfielder on their official website, saying: "Nottingham Forest are delighted to confirm the signing of Jesse Lingard."

Lingard announced his move with a video shared on the social media site, writing in the caption: "Ready for my new chapter. Let’s gooo babyyyyyy".

How long is Lingard's contract at Nottingham Forest?

Forest have not declared the length of Lingard's contract.

However, it has been reported that he has committed to a one-year contract with the club.

Lingard could earn up to £200,000 per week at Forest depending on bonuses, according to many outlets, but his base salary is much lower.