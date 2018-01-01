Linda Mntambo happy with Orlando Pirates' character ahead of Caf Champions League clash

The former Jomo Cosmos midfielder, who joined Bucs from Chippa United in June 2018, opened his league account in the win over Ea Lla Koto

Orlando Pirates midfielder Linda Mntambo is pleased with the team's character that they have shown ahead of the Caf Champions League clash with Namibian side African Stars on Saturday.

The Soweto giants secured a hard-fought 3-1 win over a stubborn Free State Stars side in a PSL match at the Goble Park Stadium on Tuesday.

Mntambo returned to the Bucs starting line-up after being relegated to the bench ahead of the team's Telkom Knockout Cup final clash with Baroka FC which they lost last weekend.

“Playing for 90 minutes was really great, thanks to the coaches for giving me an opportunity," Mntambo said on The Citizen.

"We had to bounce back after losing the final, so we had to show character and make sure we scored,” he continued.

Mntambo scored his first league goal for the Buccaneers against Ea Lla Koto, who dominated the second half, but they could only score once through Pirates captain Happy Jele's own-goal.

“We started off slowly in the second half and allowed them to score, which got them back in the game," Mntambo added.

Thembinkosi Lorch and Justin Shonga also scored for the Soweto giants as they extended their lead at the top of the PSL standings.

"But at least we managed to come back stronger and scored the goals that mattered," he concluded.

Mntambo netted twice for Bucs against Seychelles' Light Stars in the two-legged Champions League preliminary round tie.

The Soweto-born player will be hoping to continue his scoring form when Pirates host African Stars at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.