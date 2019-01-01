Lille boss Galtier provides Osimhen thigh injury update ahead of Olympique Marseille clash

The striker picked up a thigh injury in the Great Danes’ last outing but could be available for Saturday’s tie against Les Phoceens

manager Christophe Galtier has issued an update on the status of Victor Osimhen’s injury, as the team prepares for Olympique on Saturday.

The Nigerian was on parade for the Great Danes in their 3-0 defeat of at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

There, he registered just a single shot, that was off target and his performance was visibly affected by a previous muscular problem.

Despite the thigh scare, however, Osimhen has been training with the team and could be available for selection against Andre Villas-Boas’ side.

🕺🏻 Quand tu as du mal à choisir entre la salsa et le football 😂 pic.twitter.com/8BLLBdA95Y — LOSC (@losclive) October 31, 2019

"Victor [Osimhen] is up and running, and has been running all week,” he said during Thursday’s press conference.

This will come as a relief to the tactician as he will be banking on the youngster to wreak havoc against Marseille at Stade Velodrome.

Renato Sanches and Tim Weah are nursing injuries and their availability for the clash will be determined on Friday.

Osimhen hit the ground running after joining Lille from Belgian side Charleroi in the summer and was named the French top-flight’s Player of the Month for September.