Like Mourinho returning to Chelsea, I cannot close door on Orlando Pirates - Mokwena

The youthful coach says he did not burn bridges and could return to the Soweto giants in future

Rhulani Mokwena insists that he has not shut himself out of a possible return to , a club he claims he is emotionally attached to.

Before joining in early March, Mokwena led the Buccaneers in his first role as head coach of a Premier Soccer League ( ) club last year, before being replaced by Josef Zinnbauer.

It was a difficult spell as Pirates struggled under Mokwena who is however still contracted to the 1995 Caf winners.

Using Jose Mourinho’s two stints at as an example, Mokwena does not rule himself out of returning to Pirates in future.

He has also expressed his love for Pirates, saying he turned down an offer to become national team assistant coach to Baxter, just to serve the Soweto giants.

“When I came to Pirates, I left Sundowns and it was not an easy decision to make. But it was a decision that I made because of my family background and the attachment that as a family we had to the club [Pirates]‚” said Mokwena as per Sowetan Live.

“And even while at Pirates I was asked to go to Bafana Bafana as an assistant to Stuart Baxter and I sacrificed representing my nation for Pirates. There were offers to be a head coach elsewhere and I sacrificed that to stay on at Pirates‚ because there was a bigger vision.

"And the vision was more the chairman’s [Irvin Khoza] vision that he sold to me. I will always appreciate what Pirates have done for me giving me the opportunity to start my head coaching career there‚ and also the lessons I learned under very difficult circumstances – they’ve shaped me‚ they’ve made me stronger.

“I tell you honestly I am a better person than before I arrived at Pirates. I’m stronger‚ less emotional, thicker-skinned. Because I made a lot of mistakes‚ and I’ve learned from those mistakes.

"If I was not given that opportunity, I don’t think I would have learned those lessons anywhere else. So, I’m very sober in my thinking. We’ve seen these things happen before. We’ve seen Jose Mourinho leave Chelsea and come back. So, I cannot close the door to that [returning to Pirates].”

Mokwena is now in his second job as head coach, this time at Chippa United who are 12th on the PSL standings.

With Chippa six points above basement side Black , Mokwena’s task is to steer them off the relegation zone if the PSL season continues.