Ligue 1 Wrap: Mounie & Bayo lead African goal scorers, Ajorque sees red

Steve Mounie was Brest’s hero having scored the winner in their 2-1 away win at 10-man Lorient on Sunday evening.

Unbeaten in their last four league games, the Pirates travelled to Stade du Moustoir to lock horns with their beleaguered hosts, who remain winless in their last four matches.

Five minutes into the game, Lorient took the lead through Adrian Grbie following a clever pass from Nigeria’s Terem Moffi.

The Merlucciidaes’ lead was threatened as they were reduced to ten men in the 28th minute as Jerome Hergault was given his marching orders after a tackle on Jere Uronen’s ankle.

Although the 35-year-old was initially cautioned, referee Romain Lissorgue changed his decision thanks to the intervention of VAR.

Benefitting from Christophe Pelissier’s men numerical disadvantage, the Pirates restored parity in the 58th minute through Algeria prospect Romain Faivre – who scored from the penalty mark.

With ten minutes left on the clock, Mounie sealed all the points for the visitors after he was set up by Ronael Pierre-Gabriel.

It was a sour evening for Ludovic Ajorque as he was sent off as Strasbourg were made to settle for a 2-2 draw with Nantes.

Fuelled by their impressive start at home, the hosts took a 20th-minute lead through Kalifa Coulibaly with Nigeria’s Moses Simon setting him up.

A minute before the half-time break, the Racer levelled through Habib Diallo as he found space in the area and composedly chipped the ball over Alban Lafont.

Three minutes into the second half, the Canaries regained the lead when Simon sent in a deflected cross while Randal Kolo Muani rose above his marker and headed past Matz Sels.

Strasbourg’s ambitions of getting a favourable away result got dented in the 51st minute as Ajorque was sent off for a rash challenge on Fabio Da Silva.

Notwithstanding, they left Stade de la Beaujoire with a point as Adrien Thomasson scored a late equaliser.

At the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, St. Etienne secured their first victory of the 2021-22 campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Clermont.

The Lancers had taken a 2-0 lead through Guinea’s Mohamed Bayo and Jason Berthomier, but they surrendered the advantage to lose to Claude Puel’s men.

With 12 minutes left on the clock, the Greens bounced back to reckoning to win all three points with Arnaud Nordin, Cote d'Ivoire's Jean-Philippe Krasso and Guinea's Saidou Sow finding the net.