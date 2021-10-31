Ligue 1 Wrap: Delort and Diallo bag braces as Mounie, Ekitike & Boufal paint France with goals

Andy Delort was Nice’s hero as he found the net twice as they secured a 2-1 win over Angers in Sunday’s Ligue 1 fixture.

Prior to the game at Stade Raymond Kopa, the Algeria international had scored three goals in the 2021-22 campaign, with his last effort coming against Saint-Etienne in September.

Hosts Angers got off to a fine start and they took the lead in the 29th minute through Sofiane Boufal, who scored from the penalty spot after he was fouled in the box by Youcef Atal.

Having gone a goal down, the Eaglets stepped up their game but could not restore parity despite creating numerous scoring opportunities.

Three minutes before the hour mark, Nice levelled matters through Delort who was assisted by Amine Gouiri.

The Algerian sealed the win for Christophe Galtier’s men in the 91st minute after scoring from the edge of the area.

At the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux defeated Reims with Algeria prospect Yacine Adli getting a goal for the Girondins.

Although the hosts began the game brightly, it was the Red and Whites that took the lead in the 37th minute through Cameroon prospect Hugo Ekitike, who profited from a pass from Malian forward El Bilal Toure.

The visitors went two goals up in the 63rd minute as Toure set up Bradley Locko – who is eligible to represent Congo at the international level.

Adli reduced the deficit 10 minutes later before Jimmy Briand scored a late double to inspire a commendable comeback win.

Nigeria international Samuel Kalu was introduced in the second half for Remi Oudin.

Elsewhere, Moses Simon could do little to prevent Nantes from losing 2-0 to Montpellier despite playing from start to finish.

After a goalless first half at the Stade de la Mosson, La Paillade took the lead in the 64th minute with French striker Florent Mollet firing past goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

Cote d’Ivoire teenager Elye Wahi sealed the win in the 71st minute a few minutes after replacing Valere Germain.

Wahi thought he had scored his second goal of the night, but his goal was chalked off for being in an offside position.

In another interesting fixture, Habib Diallo put up a man-of-the-match performance as a got a brace in Strasbourg’s 4-0 defeat of Lorient.

Also finding the net for the Racers was French striker of Malagasy background Ludovic Ajorque.

In other games, Benin Republic international Stevie Mounie registered his name among the scorers as Brest outshined AS Monaco 2-0, while Cameroonian midfielder Tristan Dingome got his first goal of the season as Troyes played out a 2-2 draw with Rennes.