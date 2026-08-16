Greek sports portal Gazzetta first reported that Konstantelias was already on his way to Dortmund on Sunday morning for the obligatory medical. Sky then showed footage of the target player's arrival at Dortmund Airport around midday. According to that report, only the examination now stands in the way of the move.

But there is resistance among the PAOK fanbase. The club's largest ultra group condemned the impending move of the fans' favourite in sharp terms. The explosive part is that only last summer, the fans caused an already agreed Konstantelias move to VfB Stuttgart to collapse.

Borussia Dortmund have agreed a fee of 30 million euros including bonus payments with PAOK. Konstantelias is set to sign a four-year contract and earn 3.2 million euros net per year.

After the failed negotiations with Cologne over a transfer for Said El Mala, Borussia Dortmund went all in for both Konstantelias and his club and, according to the report, forced the move through over the past 48 hours. Konstantelias' compatriot Konstantinos Karetsas is also said to have played an important role.

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Did Karetsas help with Borussia Dortmund's Konstantelias coup?

Karetsas moved from Genk to Dortmund at the start of August for around 30 million euros and is said to have told Konstantelias about his extremely positive impressions of Borussia Dortmund. The 23-year-old Konstantelias is not a flying winger like El Mala, but he still brings qualities that can help Borussia Dortmund. He can be used flexibly in attack and offers pace and dribbling strength.

Already in PAOK's Europa League qualifying campaign, Konstantelias scored three goals in four matches and set up another. Nevertheless, PAOK were eliminated in the third round against RSC Anderlecht after two defeats.

PAOK developed Konstantelias through all of their youth teams, and he spent only half a year on loan at what was then Belgian second-division club KAS Eupen. After returning in the summer of 2022, Konstantelias quickly became a regular starter and, with 70 goal involvements in 190 competitive matches, was a defining face of the attack that delivered PAOK their first league title in five years in 2024.

In 2025 he was voted Footballer of the Year in Greece, ahead of Borussia Dortmund new signing Karetsas and Christos Tzolis, who tore the Belgian league apart over the past two years at Club Brugge and has now moved to Arsenal for 40 million euros.

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Will Borussia Dortmund also sign Joey Veerman?

With the impending signing of Konstantelias, Dortmund's squad planning is reportedly not yet complete. "Of course, a few funds will become available and we want to use them well in sporting and economic terms," said managing director Lars Ricken. Instead of putting 50 million on the table for El Mala, Borussia Dortmund are choosing a different solution. "Of course, there is now the possibility that we sign more than one player. We have a few players in mind who can strengthen us further," sporting director Ole Book assured.

Another name in the frame is reportedly Joey Veerman of PSV Eindhoven. The 27-year-old reportedly has a release clause worth 20 million euros, but it expires in a few days. After PSV's friendly win against Excelsior Rotterdam on Saturday evening, Veerman responded to the rumours. "If it gets that far, it would be a great option for me. I've been waiting for that for years," Veerman told ESPN. With an eye on the approaching end of the transfer window, he then joked: "If they really want me that badly, they'll have to hurry." Borussia Dortmund also want to strengthen again at right-back.

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