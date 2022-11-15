Light at the end of Kaizer Chiefs tunnel after failed transfer dealings?

The Amakhosi mentor has admitted recently that it's possible the squad will be boosted with some new signings in the January transfer window

Recent comments made by Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane seem to confirm what some fans have been saying for a while - that the club's recruitment policies can be improved.

Many of the signings the Glamour Boys have made in recent years have already moved on after failing to succeed.

It's a lengthy list over the past four seasons alone of Chiefs signings who struggled to make a positive impact and who were shifted on, including the likes of Lazarous Kambole, Teddy Akumu, Mario Booysen, Yagan Sasman, Kearyn Baccus, James Kotei, Virgil Vries, Lebogang Manyama, Godfrey Walusimbi, Andriamirado Andrianarimanana, Lorenzo Gordinho, Siphelele Ntshangase, Philani Zulu, Letlhogonolo Mirwa, Daniel Akpeyi, Bhongolwethu Jayiya, Michelle Katsvairo, and a couple of others.

The club have been accused of too often looking for bargain buys and if you look at Amakhosi's squad these days, there are not many unqualified success stories in terms of new recruits. Overall one could probably say Khama Billiat has been a solid signing while Keagan Dolly is also heading into that category and perhaps too Reeve Frosler.

Dolly and Billiat were however already big-name players when they arrived and as such are on large salaries, so can't really be counted as clever business - but more as examples of when the club were prepared to splash out cash for quality.

The latest batch of new signings ahead of the current season have not done badly - Yusuf Maart and Zitha Kwinika have impressed, although the likes of Siyethemba Sithebe, Dillon Solomons, Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Ashley du Preez, as well as Kgaogelo Sekgota, Cole Alexander, and Phathutshedzo Nange signed in previous seasons, are yet to fully convince. Yes, they're good players, but they have not yet taken Chiefs to the next level.

A couple of the more senior signings like Sifiso Hlanti and Edmilson Dove have also been decent, but in their 30s, they are not the future of the club and therefore also not ideal profiles.

Overall - when taking into consideration the lengthy list of departures from the club in recent players - individuals who have failed to make the grade, it could be argued that Amakhosi's efforts in the transfer market have come up short.

Of course, part of the problem is that Mamelodi Sundowns often manage to outbid Chiefs for players and it's easier to sign a player when a club is winning trophies.

But even so, Amakhosi have not got enough new signings right, and as Zwane pointed out last week, a lot of research and planning should go into new acquisitions - more than just their physical output on the field.

It's one thing for a player to shine at one of the smaller PSL teams, in a lower division or at a club on the continent, but when it comes to playing for a massive club like Chiefs, mentality becomes all the more crucial.

"This time around we did our homework and look back as to how we brought the players and the way we want to play, the way we want to play even in future because the game is evolving," Zwane told SABC, as reported by GOAL.

"We do not only think about now, we trying, by all means, to make sure that when we bring the player, we bring the player that will come in and add value so we scrutinize everything, we go deeper and deeper.

“We want to know about the player's attitude off the field, on the field, where he comes from, the families and all those things that count a lot in helping a player to come in and perform and give his best all the time, because Kaizer Chiefs is not an easy team.

"Kaizer Chiefs is a different beast altogether if you are not strong mentally you are not a strong character sometimes with talent alone you never gonna survive so we need players who can cope under pressure.”

So while Zwane's statement does on one level seem to be an admission that the club have not always got it right in the market, the good news is that the problems or challenges have been identified, and hopefully for the club and their fans' sake, there will be a higher success rate going forward.