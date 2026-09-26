Lies and departure: Manchester City's conviction brings Guardiola's promise back to mind

The sporting world awaits the fallout from a case that could reshape Manchester City's future, after the newspaper "The Athletic" revealed the club had been found guilty on the majority of charges relating to alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations.

According to Sport, all eyes now fall on the punishment expected from the independent commission. No official date has been set for the decision.

The potential sanctions run a wide scale. They could begin with a warning and financial fines, and reach as far as a points deduction or even expulsion from the Premier League.

"The Athletic" also indicated that a number of Premier League clubs are weighing up legal action in the wake of Manchester City's conviction.

Investigators opened the case in 2019 and carried it through to 6 February 2023, when the Premier League referred the file to an independent commission. The charges cover alleged financial breaches spanning nine seasons, from 2009-2010 through to 2022-2023.

That same period saw Manchester City climb to the summit of English and European football under Pep Guardiola, who steered the team to 20 titles across 10 seasons.

His influence stretched well beyond the trophies. Guardiola built a style of play that left its mark on the English game. Since the case emerged, he has never dodged questions about the 115 charges brought against the club, insisting more than once that he trusts City's position and believes them innocent of the breaches attributed to them.

Back in May 2022, before the charges landed officially, Guardiola explained why he stood so firmly behind the club and its staff. The Spanish coach said: "Why did I defend the club and the people? Because I work with them. When they are accused of something, I ask them: tell me what happened. They explain the matter to me and I believe them."

He then fired a clear message to the club's officials, tying his trust to their honesty with him. "I told them: if you lie to me, I will not be here the next day. That is why I place my trust in you, because I have believed you 100% from day one," he stressed.

Roughly a year later, in February 2023, Guardiola spoke for the first time since the Premier League brought formal charges against Manchester City over 115 alleged financial breaches during the period between 2009 and 2018.

He voiced complete faith in the club's case. "I am absolutely convinced that we will prove our innocence. We are fortunate to live in a country where everyone is innocent until proven guilty. It seems they have already condemned us," he said.

By November of that year, Guardiola was waiting for the legal process to run its course, ready to accept whatever verdict came. He said: "I hope with all my heart that we reach the hearing before the independent commission, and I repeat: independent, and that what happened is revealed as soon as possible. And we will accept, as we always have, the verdict."

Guardiola walked away from Manchester City last May, before the case reached its conclusion. His earlier words now return to the spotlight amid the new developments. The Spanish coach had tied his support to the honesty of the club's officials, while making clear that if Manchester City were found guilty, they must bear the consequences.



