Liberia vs South Africa Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

South Africa are in Monrovia for what is another testing assignment for Hugo Broos and his men.

Bafana Bafana’s bid to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations will be under stern scrutiny when they clash with Liberia in a Group K at Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium on Tuesday.

Four days after the disappointing 2-2 draw with the Lone Star at home, Bafana are in Monrovia trying to jump to second place from third.

After two games in this campaign, they have one point, the same as Liberia, who are above them courtesy of last week’s away draw.

Both teams gave five points fewer than log leaders Morocco.

Tuesday’s game is a fixture that could decide the future of South Africa coach Hugo Broos who is under pressure to guide them to their first major tournament under him.

A defeat for Bafana will eliminate Bafana from the qualification race for Ivory Coast 2023 and could end Broos’ tenure as coach.

Victory will send Bafana to the Afcon finals after missing the last edition held in Cameroon.

A draw on Tuesday will leave both South Africa and Liberia with difficult tasks in their respective matches against Morocco.

Game Liberia vs Bafana Bafana Date Tuesday, March 28 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC Openview 124

Squads & Team News

There have been no injury worries in the Bafana camp and there are no suspensions as well.

But Broos could make a few changes in his starting XI as he looks for a solid line-up to upset Liberia.

Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela is likely to be deployed as a left-back after Aubrey Modia struggled last Friday.

With Bafana desperate for goals, Mamelodi Sundowns forward Cassius Mailula could step in as a replacement for Bongokuhle Hlongwane who was wasteful at Orlando Stadium.

There could also be changes in central midfield with Miguel Tomm selected in front of Luke le Roux who could not combine well with Teboho Mokoena the last time out.

Just like in the Bafana camp, Liberia also face no fitness concerns of suspensions in their side.

Last week, Mohammed Sangare and Tonia Tisdell came on from the bench to change the complexion of the game and scored the goals that brought Liberia back into the game.

They could be rewarded with starting places by coach Ansu Keita.

Match Preview

Liberia have never beaten South Africa before and Broos would want to avoid the grim record of being the first coach to lose to the Lone Star.

Before they met on Friday, the two teams had met twice before, with Bafana winning 2-1 the 2002 Afcon qualifier played at FNB Stadium in October 2000.

They then drew 1-1 in June 2002 in the return fixture and that was the last time South Africa visited Liberia.