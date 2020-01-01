Lewandowski & Neuer to miss Bayern's Champions League clash with Atletico, confirms Flick

The German champions will be without a prized duo when they continue the defence of their European crown at Wanda Metropolitano

Hansi Flick has confirmed that Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer will both miss 's clash with .

Bayern will travel to Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night safe in the knowledge that they have already qualified for the last 16 as Group A winners.

The reigning European champions opened the defence of their title by beating Atletico 4-0 at Allianz Arena, before beating 2-1 in and Red Bull Salzburg 6-2 in .

More teams

Flick's men also picked up a 3-1 win over Salzburg at home to book their place in the knockout stages, giving their head coach the chance to ring the changes for Tuesday's trip to .

The German head coach has revealed that Bayern's top scorer Lewandowski has been left out of his latest squad along with first-choice goalkeeper Neuer and in-form midfielder Leon Goretzka, while Corentin Tolisso is still not quite ready to return after recovering from a muscle injury.

"I can confirm that Neuer, Lewandowski and Goretzka will not travel to Madrid. Tolisso, also, will not be there," Flick told a pre-match press conference.

"Apart from that, all players except for the long-term injuries Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich are there."

Asked if he trusts a makeshift team to get a positive result against Atletico, the 55-year-old manager responded: "We trust the whole squad. We look forward to the game. You have the best defence and the second-best offence.

"Plus a coach who has worked outstandingly over the last few years. He's taken the team again to another level. It's a great pleasure to play there."

Article continues below

Bayern head into their latest European outing fresh from a 3-1 victory over at Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday.

That result ensured that Bayern remain top of the standings on 22 points, two ahead of RB Leipzig and three clear of third-place .

After their meeting with Atletico, Bayern will look ahead to Leipzig's arrival at the Allianz on Saturday - a fixture which comes four days before they wrap up their Champions League group-stage campaign at home to Lokomotiv Moscow.