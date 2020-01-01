'Lewandowski deserves it' - Nigerians celebrate 'worthy winner' of the Best Fifa Men's Player for 2020
Nigerians have taken to social media to celebrate Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski after he was named the best men’s player at the 2020 Best FIFA Football Awards.
Lewandowski saw off competition from Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo to win the award in a virtual ceremony on Thursday night.
The 32-year-old, who also won the Goal 50 prize for 2020, scored 45 goals last season to help Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga title and the Uefa Champions League.
After Fifa President Gianni Infantino handed the trophy to Lewandowski, football enthusiasts in Nigeria did not hesitate to applaud the 'deserving' recognition.
It's fair— Yomi Daniels I. (@yommy_dee411) December 17, 2020
He earned it
Last year was a blessed one for @FCBayernEN winning 5 major trophies, with @lewy_official playing a key role...
Congratulations man... https://t.co/pn8D3Tl3Hu
Congratulations @lewy_official— Adeboye Tunji (@AdeboyeTunji1) December 17, 2020
Well deserved
Without a doubt. Congratulations @lewy_official https://t.co/zW5PLHJ9HN— ᶜᵃˡˡ ᵐᵉ Naxstee⭕ •|• #EndSARS (@junior_owoh) December 17, 2020
Well deserved no cap ...Penaldo right now 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/oVmFRsVSOL— Tfash (@tfashwonder) December 17, 2020
Lewandowski... You deserve it— Oyedeji Samson Abiodun (@Oyedeji01) December 17, 2020
That's it.— Concerned Fan™ (@Smart_abbey) December 17, 2020
That's the tweet. #FIFAAwards2020 #TheBest
Undoubtedly deserved @lewy_official. The best! #FIFAFootballAwards #fifabest pic.twitter.com/B9P2p52eS3— Prince Oscar 🇳🇬💪 (@Divineoscar100) December 17, 2020
Amazing year it is for @lewy_official ...— Oluwasegun_Omo ìya aláso (@Oluwasegunrex) December 17, 2020
Well deserved 👍🏽
Lewandowski 🔥🔥— QUEEN OF DOINGS (@itz_debbie_Gold) December 17, 2020
Well deserved, and I'm happy.
Those Goats can rest for now#TheBestFIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/RfA8prE80v
Lewandowski deserved that tbh. Crazy baller!— David Hundeyin (@jeekmakaveli) December 17, 2020
Lewandowski 🔥🔥 No chance for cheats and ojoro this time again.— QUEEN OF DOINGS (@itz_debbie_Gold) December 17, 2020
Well deserved
Best FIFA Men Player
2020#TheBestFIFAFootballAwards #FIFAAwards2020
Lewandowski 😎😎😎— Aladeloba Babatunde (@aladeniking) December 17, 2020
Man deserves the gong.
He had a great year.
Now I can move to the next prayer point.
Father give this guy a good wife.
Yes! Lewa deserves the Best award. Congratulations Lewandowski. Worthy winner 👏🏽👏🏽— ⚡️Thechoco_tribe 💙 (@Debbybruno3) December 17, 2020
This lewandowski guy actually deserves it , saw some of his mad goals— Sioye❤😻 (@sioye_K) December 17, 2020
Best of Best 🌎👑Lewandowski⚽️🏆❤️💯 pic.twitter.com/Z4V52lUyyH— jhay-blitz (@jhay_blitzz) December 17, 2020