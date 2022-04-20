Letsoalo: Why Royal AM star should choose Kaizer Chiefs over Orlando Pirates - ex-coach

Bafana Bafana international Victor Letsoalo’s first coach has urged the Royal AM star to join Kaizer Chiefs in the next transfer window.



The prolific striker has been on the radar of Chiefs since late last year, with the Soweto giants having attempted to lure him from Royal AM during the January transfer window, but the two clubs couldn't agree on the transfer fee.



Chiefs' arch-rivals, Orlando Pirates, have reportedly registered their interest in Letsoalo, who is one of the best strikers in the PSL and only Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns has scored more goals than him in the competition thus far this term.



Having coached the 28-year-old hitman at amateur club Peace United in Limpopo, Paen Nkhwashu has divulged that playing for Chiefs is Letsoalo's utmost wish.



“I picked up that they didn’t have a TV at home [when he was younger], so he would go to the tavern to watch Chiefs," Nkhwashu, who is a Pirates fan, told FarPost.



"His love for Kaizer Chiefs was too much. It’s anyone’s choice to choose his team. For him to support Chiefs is something good.



"When we watched Chiefs and [Orlando] Pirates [together], we knew we were enemies."



Chiefs' top scorer in the PSL this term is Keagan Dolly with seven goals, while Letsoalo has hit the back of the net 14 times for Royal AM in the competition, and Nkhwashu feels that Amakhosi need a sharpshooter like the former Baroka FC star.



“I’ll be very happy for him if he plays for the team he supported [when he was young]. They have no top sharpshooter; he can do well at Chiefs," he continued.



"For him, playing for a team he supported would be motivation. I discovered him in one of the social soccer tournaments at Ga-Thaba, and I could see his potential.



"He scored a brace in the first five minutes of the match, which is rare in football. I was blown away by his talent and scoring ability."

Letsoalo's current contract with Royal AM will expire at the end of June 2023.