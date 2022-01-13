Letsoalo: Royal AM issue statement on Bafana Bafana star's reported imminent sale to Kaizer Chiefs

South Africa international Victor Letsoalo has been tipped to complete his transfer to Kaizer Chiefs from Royal AM in the current transfer window.



This has prompted Royal to issue a statement on the reported imminent move to the Naturena-based giants having been constantly linked with Chiefs since last year.



It has also been reported that Letsoalo, who has also been linked with Orlando Pirates, will force a move away from Thwihli Thwahla this month by handing in a transfer request.



However, Royal have made it known that Letsoalo, who holds the record for the most goals scored on debut for Bafana Bafana as he netted a hat-trick against Lesotho in July last year, is not for sale.

The KwaZulu-Natal side released the following statement on Thursday morning;



Royal AM wishes to distance itself from all media statements both print and electronic about the imminent sale of Victor Letsoalo to Kaizer Chiefs.



As a team, we think that people out there are trying to course instability in our team and cause confusion. We want to set the record straight and state categorically that we have not been in discussions with anyone concerning our player besides what we hear on media.



We are also not interested to sell the boy as he is an important part of our participation and progress in the league. As a matter of fact, the player is contracted to us and we have exercised our option until 2023.



We wish to request all people to refrain from these malicious statements which are damaging to the image of our team and brand Royal AM. We all have to act responsibly and stop punting for the release of the player from our team.



We are a professional team and we are just asking to be treated as such. There is no deal nor any discussions with anyone. I hope this matter is now laid to rest and we would appreciate everyone to allow our team to continue with our successful journey in the PSL.



More so considering where we come from and what we went through. We respect people’s opinions and wishes which people are entitled to but we also believe that our position should be respected that there is a not for sale board at the moment. I thank you.

