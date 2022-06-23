Letsoalo: Orlando Pirates in pole position to sign Kaizer Chiefs target

Bucs have already signed six players and GOAL understands that they are now looking to make the Bafana star their seventh signing

Orlando Pirates are working on a deal which will see Victor Letsoalo join the club from Royal AM once it is finalised.



The Bafana Bafana international has been on the radar of both Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs since last year with the two Soweto giants looking to beef their striking departments.



Chiefs were touted as the most possible destination for Letsoalo after the Glamour Boys opened talks with Royal over his services earlier this year, but the clubs couldn't reach an agreement over a transfer fee.



GOAL understands that Pirates are confident of reaching an agreement with Royal which will see the Buccaneers beat their archrivals, Chiefs to the 29-year-old's signature.



"I cannot talk about that at the moment," Letsoalo's agent Jazzman Mahlakgane said when approached by GOAL.



Royal have always maintained that they were open to selling the former Baroka FC star if they received the right offer.



When contacted by GOAL regarding the Letsoalo's proposed move to Pirates, Royal chief executive official Sinky Mnisi said, "No comment."



Letsoalo, who is contracted to Royal until June 2023, scored 17 goals in 31 matches across all competitions for Thwihli Thwahla during the 2021-22 term.



Pirates have signed Tapelo Xoki, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Evidence Makgopa, Bienvenu Eva Nga, Azola Matrose and Miguel Timm ahead of the upcoming season.