Letsoalo: Kaizer Chiefs should refrain from signing free agents - Royal AM's Mnisi

Royal AM chief executive officer Sinky Mnisi has taken another swipe at Kaizer Chiefs regarding their pursuit of Victor Letsoalo.



Mnisi confirmed that they were made aware of Amakhosi's interest in the Bafana Bafana international towards the end of the last transfer window, but the Soweto giants were not prepared to meet their asking price.



The Thwihli Thwahla official then slammed Chiefs by stating that Letsoalo “is a Rolls-Royce” and the Glamour Boys should not table an offer worthy of a “Mazda 323” if they are keen on the player.



When speaking to Zibonele FM, Mnisi has now urged the Soweto giants to refrain from signing free agents as a way of avoiding paying transfer fees.



“People want to get good things but they don’t want to pay for those things. It doesn’t work like that anywhere in the world. You want a good player you must pay good money," Mnisi said.



“Chiefs should refrain, I respect them, they are a good team but Kaizer Chiefs wants free agents and all that, it cannot work like that."



Mnisi also indicated that Chiefs should be ready to meet their asking price just like Mamelodi Sundowns did when they signed 'top striker' Peter Shalulile from Highlands Park in a big-money transfer in 2020.



"There are journalists who support certain teams so they always punt for their teams," the former Highlands Park director continued.



"Initially, there was never something like that until Bobby Motaung spoke to MaMkhize and proposed ‘is it possible for you guys to sell [Victor] Letsoalo’ and we told them that we are very open to selling the player but they must give us an offer that we will never reject."



“I think that’s when I said to Kaizer Chiefs ‘you want to drive a Mercedes Benz but you want to pay a price of Mazda 323’," he continued.



“If Kaizer Chiefs want Victor Letsoalo, who is the top striker in South Africa other than Peter Shalulile, they must pay the money that he is worth because he’s scoring goals."

Letsoalo still has a contract with Royal AM until the end of the 2022/23 season.