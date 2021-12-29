Letsoalo: Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates target to hand in transfer request? - Royal AM comment

Royal AM have commented on Bafana Bafana international Victor Letsoalo's future amid reports linking him with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.



On Tuesday, reports indicating that the 28-year-old striker will hand in a transfer request at Royal emerged, with the PSL's January transfer window set to open next week.



Chiefs and Pirates have been constantly credited with an interest in Letsoalo, who has established himself as one of the best strikers in the country in the last few seasons.



Therefore, it is said that the former Baroka FC star is reportedly keen to force a move away from the KwaZulu-Natal side during the January transfer window as he eyes a transfer to one of the two Soweto giants.



Royal club president Shauwn Mkhize stated that they cannot afford to lose Letsoalo in the middle of the season as Thwihli Thwahla have impressed in their debut campaign in the top flight.



However, the flamboyant businesswoman did admit that they could sell their most prized asset if they receive an enticing offer for the player.



“I don’t see us losing Letsoalo in the middle of the season,” said Mkhize when speaking to Daily Sun.



“But it has to be an offer that we cannot refuse. For us, at this time we want to build a team.



"You can’t build stability and you are breaking it [the team] up at the same time, it is not what we want to do.”



Letsoalo is part of the players who moved to Durban to join Royal after Bloemfontein Celtic sold its PSL status to Mkhize ahead of the current campaign.



The highly-rated marksman has netted nine goals from 16 league games this term and he is contracted to Royal until June 2023 having signed a two-year contract last year.



He played a key role in helping Celtic reach the Nedbank Cup and MTN8 finals where Phunya Sele Sele lost to Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates respectively last year.