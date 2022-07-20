Letsoalo: Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates transfer target headlines Sekhukhune United new signings

The Gauteng club has added three new faces to their playing unit in the ongoing transfer window

Sekhukhune United have confirmed the signings of Tashreeq Morris, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, and Victor Letsoalo ahead of the 2022/23 Premier Soccer League season.

Letsoalo joins from Royal AM after he was linked with moves to Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, while Ntiya-Ntiya arrives at the club after he was released by the Glamour Boys.

"Sekhukhune United Football Club is delighted to announce the latest additions to the team; Tashreeq Morris, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, and Victor Letsoalo," the club’s statement confirmed.

Article continues below

"Sekhukhune United Football Club welcomes Morris, Ntiya-Ntiya, and Letsoalo to the BabinaNoko family."

NEW SIGNINGS ALERT..📝



Sekhukhune United FC is pleased to announce the signings of the following players 👇🏿👇🏿



1. Tashreeq Morris

2. Siphosakhe Ntiya -Ntiya

3. Victor Letsoalo



Babina Noko Let’s welcome our new signings #Adibahlabe pic.twitter.com/WH99NbHPm9 — Sekhukhune United F.C. (@SekhukhuneFc) July 20, 2022

Morris, 28, a 1994 Cape Town-born player, started his football career with the Ajax Cape Town Youth Academy in Ikamva having joined from amateur club Juventus FC.

He represented the Urban Warriors in a number of youth tournaments and was part of the winning squads during the Metropolitan U19 Premier Cup and the Copa Amsterdam held in 2013.

Morris was promoted to the Ajax Cape Town Town [currently known as Cape Town Spurs] first-team ahead of the 2013/14 PSL campaign. He went on to make his league debut as a substitute against Kaizer Chiefs on November 5, 2013, and scored the goal that gave them a 1–0 victory.

He joined Cape Town City FC in 2019 and made 20 league appearances in the 2021/22 PSL campaign. He was also part of the South Africa team that participated in the 2016 Olympics Games held in Brazil.

On the other hand, Ntiya-Ntiya, 25, was born in Bizana, Eastern Cape on October 6, 1996, and started his football career in the mid-2000s with Barsenal, a Durban-based team,

He joined Kaizer Chiefs' development team in 2016 and made his debut for Amakhosi in January 2018.

Letsoalo, 29, began his career with Baroka FC in 2017 before joining Bloemfontein Celtic. Last season, he scored 16 goals and ended the campaign behind the league’s top scorer, Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns.

He made his debut for Bafana Bafana on July 13, 2021, in a Cosafa Cup game against Lesotho and scored a hat-trick in a 4–0 victory, becoming the first South African player to score three times on his national team debut.