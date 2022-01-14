Letsoalo: Do Kaizer Chiefs really need him?

Kaizer Chiefs have been strongly linked with the signing of Royal AM marksman Victor Letsoalo, although the KwaZulu-Natal side say he's not going anywhere.

Following weeks of speculation, Royal AM decided to set the record straight with regards to Letsoala's immediate future:

"We are also not interested to sell the boy as he is an important part of our participation and progress in the league. As a matter of fact, the player is contracted to us and we have exercised our option until 2023," the club said as part of a hard-hitting statement.

It could be argued in any case that Chiefs don't need the 28-year-old right now, at least not this season.

For one thing, it's usually more of a gamble to bring in a new player in the mid-season transfer window, unless there is some kind of emergency; it's usually easier to assimilate new players during off-season.

More importantly, Chiefs do actually have decent attacking options at present - Khama Billiat, Keagan Dolly and Bernard Parker have been in good form in front of goal.

Plus, Leonardo Castro, Samir Nurkovic and Lebogang Manyama are all coming back from injury. Castro is already the 10th highest scorer for Chiefs in the PSL era with 29 goals, while Nurkovic nearly fired Amakhosi to the league title two seasons back when he netted 13 league goals. Manyama has blown hot and cold at Chiefs, but has still managed 15 goals and 15 assists in 94 games.

Surely it would make sense to try and get the likes of Manyama, Castro and Nurkovic back into form before thinking of new acquisitions.

At least give them a chance to prove themselves now that they are fit again. Give them until the end of the season, and at that point it can be decided whether to ship some of the above-mentioned players out and to bring in someone like Letsoalo.

It might also increase the value of the likes of Manyama, Castro and Nurkovic if they can get some game-time and impress.

It will also be interesting to see in the meantime if Letsoalo can keep his goal-scoring record up - so far it's been sensational with nine goals from 16 matches - last season he netted the same number of goals from 27 league outings.