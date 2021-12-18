Letsoalo: Bafana Bafana and Royal AM star opens up about Kaizer Chiefs link

Royal AM striker Victor Letsoalo has revealed why he didn't join Kaizer Chiefs amidst constant reports linking him with the Soweto giants.

The Bafana Bafana international was strongly linked with a transfer move to Amakhosi, but he eventually ended up staying with Thwihli Thwahla for the current campaign.

Letsoalo, who has scored eight top-flight goals and provided two assists so far this season, has come out to shed light on the matter insisting at no time did the Soweto giants approach him over a possible transfer.

'It was just a rumour'

“That one, it was just a rumour,” Letsoalo said on SAFM as quoted by iDiski Times. “I have never been in any contact with Chiefs or even my agent; we never know about that, it was just a rumour.

“I did not take it serious because a rumour is a rumour, I just had to work because my contract was here, I just had to focus where I am.”

On the team’s next PSL game against Chiefs on Sunday, Letsoalo said: “It’s going to be tough this one, we haven’t been winning so far, and they have been winning, so it’s going to be a tough game.

“But I just take it as a game comes and then scoring goals is a good thing as a forward player, and I’m grateful that I’m scoring goals.

“Any team I want to score every game if it’s possible, it’s not about which team I love scoring against or what, but even if I score against them (Chiefs) it’s a nice record.”

Royal will host Chiefs at Chatsworth Stadium and they will be seeking their seventh win of the season.

Thwihli Thwahla are lying fifth on the 16-team table with 23 points from 15 matches, while Chiefs are second on 25 points from 14 outings.