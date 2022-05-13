Letsoalo a better choice for Kaizer Chiefs than Orlando Pirates' Mhango or Mamelodi Sundowns' Sirino?

The reported news that Royal AM are set to sign Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic could open the door for Amakhosi to sign Victor Letsoalo.

While Nurkovic had an excellent first season with Chiefs, his numbers have dropped in the past two campaigns, and in Leonardo Castro, the Soweto side already have a fairly similar players in terms of a big target-man who can compete in the air and hold up the ball.

What Chiefs really need is a quick, mobile goal-scorer who can contribute a minimum of 10 league goals and who can help ease the burden on a Khama Billiat, who is not getting any younger.

Such strikers - proven over time and not one-season wonders, are hard to find - there are very few available in the PSL or in the second tier, and signing a forward from the continent or abroad is always risky.

There are however a few players who Amakhosi could potentially bring on board in the current circumstances, including Orlando Pirates' Gabadinho Mhango and Mamelodi Sundowns' Gaston Sirino.

Sirino is a bit more of a support striker than outright forward Mhango, but does contribute well with both goals and assists.

Both players have struggled for game-time, for a number of reasons including injury as well as reported discipline issues, while Sirino previously tried to force a move to Al Ahly and Mhango recently declared his time with Pirates to be over.

Both are quality players who have the potential to do well for Chiefs. However, with their respective histories, they also possibly could upset the Amakhosi squad and would present somewhat of a risk.

Letsoalo arguably carries less baggage. He's made a relatively late start to his professional career and has the hunger and desire to make the most of his opportunity. He's also in and around the Bafana squad at the moment and seems a player very much in his prime.

His attitude and application have always been superb, and if Amakhosi are indeed set to offload Nurkovic to Royal AM, Letsoalo going the other way could well be on the cards.

If he does join Amakhosi, they will be getting a forward who has netted 51 goals and assisted 10 times in 162 combined top-flight matches for Baroka FC, Bloemfontein Celtic and Royal AM.