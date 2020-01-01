Letsoaka on why ex-Mamelodi Sundowns boss Mosimane will make his mark with Al Ahly

The former Masandawana boss is tipped to succeed with the Red Devils, if his move to Egypt is confirmed

With having confirmed the departure of coach Pitso Mosimane, former Bafana Bafana coach Serame Letsoaka says it’s a sad day for South African football but believes the five-time Premier Soccer League ( ) winner will do well in .

‘Jingles’ is reported to have agreed to take over and the former Botswana Technical Director has no doubt Mosimane has the right temperament compared to ex- manager Milutin Sredojevic who had a short stint with last season.

On the other hand, the Fifa technical consultant for the East and Southern African regions has also challenged local coaches to consider opportunities outside of the country, saying the Kagiso-born coach deserves a chance to lead Africa’s most successful club.

Media reports suggest the former SuperSport United manager is expected to arrive in on Friday to take over his new role.

“I think Pitso will enjoy success in Egypt, he has got the right temperament to coach there in Egypt. I don’t think Micho [Sredojevic] has the same personality just like Pitso,” Letsoaka told Goal.

“Look, I think Micho is more of a humble guy on and off the field. He’s a humble guy but Pitso has the right temperament and that matches the people he will be working with in Egypt.

“If you look at Ahly, I think that is one of the best teams in the world, the best in Africa. If such an opportunity to coach the best team in Africa comes your way, why not?

“It’s an opportunity for him to get more chances to grow, there are lots of opportunities for him to succeed as a person being Pitso Mosimane.

“Personally, having left the country to work in Botswana, having seen what is happening there, I’d like to advise every South African coach to go out of the country and experience new things.

“[Go and] see the world and you will come back as a better person. Pitso will never be the same coach again, I am sure he will make his mark in Egypt.”

On the departure of the 2016 African champions, the veteran tactician has congratulated Mosimane for bringing a different dimension in the PSL.

“Well, it’s a sad loss for South African football because Pitso brought a different dimension to our football. I will say he wants to grow as a person and as a coach. Maybe even financially because one may not know,” he added.

“I can only say the move is good for him. For many years, we have had European coaches coming from and other parts of Europe and the one thing we have been doing in is training many coaches.

“[But] everybody is still in the country and it’s good to see one of our own going to coach outside of our shores. The level of the courses we have in the country especially the Pro Licence, I know there are about 50 or 59 coaches that were in that course and they can coach anywhere in the world.

“We are looking for such opportunities for our coaches. There’s no doubt Pitso will come back as a better coach because he will learn a lot from what other countries are doing.

“He will see a different culture and players. I think he will have grown in leaps and bounds.”