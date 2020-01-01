Letsoaka appointed as Fifa technical consultant for South and East Africa

The former Bafana Bafana manager has been roped in to look after South and East African countries

Fifa has announced that former Bafana Bafana caretaker coach Serame Letsoaka has been handed a new role as a technical consultant for the South and East African regions.

The former coach becomes the first South African to hold the position in the world’s football governing body.

According to a statement released by the -based organization, the former SuperSport United assistant coach replaces Govinden Thondoo.

“We would like to inform you that Fifa has contracted Serame Letsoaka ( ) as one of its technical consultants for football development in general and the implementation of technical programmes in particular,” said Fifa in a statement.

“Mr. Letsoaka will replace Mr. Govinden Thondoo in his duties as Fifa Technical Consultant and continue to provide support to Fifa member associations in the following 20 South and East African countries: Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, , Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Seychelles, Somalia, South Africa, , , Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“He will be at the disposal of your member associations for any technical consultancy services needed to further develop the game in your countries.

“Mr. Letsoaka might contact your association’s technical director soon in order to present himself, discuss subjects and areas where his assistance might be needed and useful.

“We are pleased to have Serame Letsoaka as one of our consultants and are sure that, with his experience, he will be able to assist your member association further in an efficient way.”

In addition, Letsoaka was appointed as Botswana Football Association’s technical director in 2018 after parting ways with Ea Lla Koto where he was the head coach.

Meanwhile, his appointment comes after reports that emerged late last year that the former Matsantsantsa assistant was set to be appointed by Fifa.