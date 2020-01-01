Letsholonyane would have loved a long-term deal like Mamelodi Sundowns' Kekana

The Lions of the North’s veteran midfielder speaks out on why PSL clubs should reward experienced players

midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane has expressed his wish to sign a long-term deal with and SuperSport United whilst also congratulating skipper Hlompho Kekana.

Kekana was handed a four-year contract extension by the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions last week and Letsholonyane has urged PSL clubs to recognize the role played by experienced players in their success.

This comes after the former Jomo Cosmos anchorman was handed a one-year deal at Naturena in 2016, prompting him to join Matsatsantsa where he also left the club after they failed to table a long-term contract.

More teams

“It’s a good thing to see Hlompho signing a long deal. I think it’s a reward for what he has done for the club and what he has won with the club,” Letsholonyane told the media.

“I think he deserves it, he’s a good player and one that takes good care of himself. It’s a dream for every player to stay with one club for a long time, especially a club that has brought him into the spotlight and also considering what he has done for the club.

“If I had the same opportunity in the past few years I would have grabbed it with both hands.

“I think this had to be something that is happening in the South African top-flight, to reward the players who have stayed with the club for a long time. These are the players that work hard and have contributed to the successes of the club.”

The dreadlocked former Bafana Bafana international spent many seasons with Amakhosi but left in 2016 after joining in 2008 from Ezenkosi.

Upon his departure, he joined former Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter at United but left at the end of the 2018/19 season before he was snapped up by coach Owen Da Gama.

Article continues below

With his contract set to expire at the end of the current season with the Lions of the North, the Soweto-born midfielder’s future is yet to be decided.