Letsholonyane: Maluleka will definitely succeed at Mamelodi Sundowns

Yeye feels that it won't be easy for Mido to leave Amakhosi, but he believes the midfield maestro will excel at Masandawana

central midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane says George Maluleka has the talent to succeed at .

The 31-year-old midfielder is set to join Sundowns on a free transfer from at the end of the current season after signing a pre-contract with Masandawana.

Letsholonyane, 38, played with Maluleka at Chiefs where they won the Premier Soccer League ( ) title and MTN8 during the 2014/15 season.

More teams

“He [Maluleka] is a good guy, a good boy, he is one of the players I enjoyed playing with. He is younger than I am, he’s a good player,” Letsholonyane told Far Post.

“Talent-wise, I don’t doubt that because he is talented, he can compete with any other player in the PSL when he puts his mind on it when he works hard. So, definitely he will make it but mentally he must be in the right place."

Nicknamed Yeye, Letsholonyane achieved legendary status at Chiefs during his eight-year spell with the Soweto giants, before he decided to leave the club for SuperSport United in 2016 after failing to agree terms on a new contract.

Maluleka will also part ways with Amakhosi after deciding against signing a new deal and Yeye explained his former teammate will have to be mentally ready to play for the reigning PSL champions.

“Look whether you join , Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, I would put SuperSport and in because they are also somewhere there, when joining these teams. Obviously especially the ‘big three’ [Chiefs, Sundowns and Pirates], you first overcome the mental part of being there," he said.

“You know that it is not going to be easy, it is not going to be easy for him to be in that environment. It is a new environment, whether it is in the country or not, the fact is a new environment.

“He spent a whole lot of time at Chiefs where they do things differently to where he is gonna be going. So first, you overcome the mental strength, you need to overcome things we can’t see, your feelings, it is not easy."

The former Bafana Bafana international admitted that it was not easy for him to leave the Naturena-based giants where he was one of the fan-favourites.

Article continues below

“I can tell you this myself, it wasn’t easy for him to decide that he is leaving Chiefs and joining Sundowns," he added.

“I know that I experienced that firsthand. It’s eating him up inside but at the end of the day he had to make a decision and he did, he must leave with his decision."

Mauleka, who is nicknamed Mido, reportedly signed a four-year deal with Sundowns and he will compete with the likes of Hompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Oupa Manyisa and Andile Jali in midfield.