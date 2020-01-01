Letsholonyane: It is not right to worry about my next club - former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder

The veteran midfielder discusses his future plans, saying his agent is yet to meet with the Lions of the North bosses

midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane explains his future is yet to be determined, saying management and his agent Steve Kapeluschnik are yet to open talks.

The former player’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and the 37-year-old states he wants to remain with coach Owen Da Gama’s men.

‘Yeye’ joined the MTN8 finalists on a one-year deal and reveals he is not worried about his future as yet since the Premier Soccer League ( ) is suspended because of the coronavirus.

“My contract ends at the end of the season. The management and my agent will discuss my future going forward. But personally, I would like to stay. We will just have to wait and see what will happen,” Letsholonyane told Daily Sun.

“It is not right to worry about where you will be next season now. We are going through a difficult time as a country and the virus is keeping us on our toes.

“We must pray, protect each other and support each other at a time like this. Once we have overcome this challenge, I can then dream about extending my contract.”

Meanwhile, the former Jomo Cosmos anchorman recently voiced his wish to sign a long-term deal at his previous clubs, Amatsatsantsa and Amakhosi.

In addition, he also congratulated one of the experienced players in the league, skipper Hlompho Kekana for signing a four-year deal with the reigning PSL holders.

Despite facing an uncertain future with the Tembisa-based club, the dreadlocked veteran is yet to decide on when to hang up his boots.