Letsholonyane: Highlands Park not signing ex-Kaizer Chiefs star for now – Da Gama

The Lions of the North boss confirmed the veteran midfielder is still training with his side, but he is yet to put pen to paper

coach Owen Da Gama says they are still working on a deal that will see former midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane join his team.

Letsholonyane has been training with the Lions of the North for the past two weeks and appears to have convinced Da Gama that he still deserves to be playing at the highest level.

“We are still busy. Yeye is still training with us. Give me a week or so. We will definitely announce once it’s done,” Da Gama told Goal.

Although he has been linked with moves to Stellenbosch FC and a possible return to Amakhosi, ‘Yeye’ surfaced at the Tembisa-based club as he hopes to continue with his career in the top-flight.

After leaving Naturena in 2016, the former Bafana Bafana midfielder reunited with former Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter at SuperSport United where he helped the club win a number of trophies, including the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.

However, his contract was not renewed at the end of the 2018/19 season and he is now looking for a new club.

In addition, the former Bafana coach has expressed delight at having the dreadlocked midfielder in his camp, stating that his forwards could benefit from the former Jomo Cosmos star’s accurate passes.

Article continues below

Although Da Gama confirmed that he would like to sign the Soweto-born star, he recently made it clear that the management will decide on the deal.

With the transfer window set to close on Monday night, the club is set to take its time in completing the deal simply because Letsholonyane is a free agent.