Letsholonyane: Highlands Park coach Da Gama happy to sign the former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder

Da Gama has opened up about the future of the famous trialist looking to impress at the Lions of the North

coach Owen Da Gama revealed he would love to sign former midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane.

‘Yeye’ has been without a club ever since he parted ways with SuperSport United at the end of last season.

While speculation has been rife linking Letsholonyane with several teams, a move has not materialised, but he has since emerged at the Lions of the North, hoping to earn a new deal.

Da Gama has subsequently been impressed by what he has seen from the veteran but admits the final decision does not lie with him.

“He is training with us but because of these breaks that we have been having, being away from the whole week and then we are back. He is looking very sharp… I don’t know what is going to happen,” Da Gama was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi.

“If it works out very well then management makes the decision on that, I can’t make a decision on that,” Da Gama added.

Highlands Park have enjoyed an impressive start to their 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign.

Not only are they through to the semi-finals of the MTN8, but they have lost only one game so far in the league, and Da Gama believes should Letsholonyane join the club, his experience and ability will compliment his team.

“I would be very happy (to have him),” Da Gama said.

“Just his influence and his ability to play. Imagine how he could make Peter Shalulile and all the other players play. I think he can definitely add a lot of value to us, we need a little bit of experience especially in the middle,” he concluded.

It now remains to be seen whether or not a deal will be struck especially after the club edged 2-1 on Tuesday night.