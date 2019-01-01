Letsholonyane: Former Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United midfielder joins Highlands Park

The Soweto-born player has found a new home in Tembisa after signing a one-year deal with Owen Da Gama's side

Former and SuperSport United midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane has made his return to topflight football.

Letsholonyane has joined on a one-year deal, ending his three-month absence from the .

He left Matsatsantsa at the end of last season, and while he appeared to be struggling to get a team, Owen Da Gama invited him over to train with the Lions of the North.

At the time, Letsholonyane maintained he was not ready to retire from professional football and even represented Bafana Bafana in one of the Chan qualifiers against Lesotho.

After weeks of negotiations as Da Gama made it clear he would like to have 'Yeye' in his team, the two parties finally reached an agreement on Tuesday, and the veteran midfielder signed on the dotted line.

Depending on how ready he is, Letsholonyane could make his debut for Highlands Park against on Sunday.

The 37-year-old is a veteran of over 358 topflight matches across all competitions since making his debut for Jomo Cosmos over a decade ago.

He will be expected to bring about stability in that Highlands Park midfield and help guide the younger players.

Letsholonyane joins the likes of Tendai Ndoro, Bevan Fransman and Tapuwa Kapini as one of the most experienced players in the current Highlands Park squad.

Letsholonyane was at one stage linked with a possible return to Amakhosi where he enjoyed huge success under different managers.

However, the reports proved to be mere speculation as Chiefs didn't make a move for him and ended up signing the likes of Kearyn Baccus and James Kotei.