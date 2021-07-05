Letsholonyane: Bafana Bafana can't keep rebuilding

The PSL veteran has stated the national team should focus on winning trophies as the ground has been laid already

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Reneilwe 'Yeye' Letsholonyane has explained why he does not 'buy' the plan claiming to rebuild South Africa with youngsters.

The national team was placed under new management when Safa appointed Hugo Broos as head coach after Molefi Ntseki failed to help the 1996 champions qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon. The retired Bafana Bafana midfielder stated it is now time for the team to focus on winning and forget the idea of rebuilding every time there is a new coach.

"Look I'm not gonna entertain that [rebuilding idea] because all the coaches who have been coaching Bafana Bafana have been bringing youngsters and the process goes on and on," Letsholonyane to the media, as per Soccer Laduma.

"When results don't come they fire the coach and the next one comes, and the same thing happens. Tell me about one coach that didn't bring in youngsters. For me, if you want to rebuild a house, you can't build one without a foundation.

"The foundation has been laid a long time ago in this country and when things don't work out they start again with another rebuilding process. If a new coach comes in and has already been informed about what has been happening in the national team, must not try to be a superhero and change everything.

"You can't tell me all players who have represented the country are not doing well in their teams currently, so there's no way that every new coach brings new players. When are we going to be stable? We shouldn't be rebuilding, we must compete for bigger things."

South Africa will be part of the Cosafa Cup 2021 tournament that will be held between July 6 and 18, and Bafana will start the Group A campaign against Botswana in Gqeberha.

The team will be without Orlando Pirates' Tshegofatso Mabasa, Vincent Pule and Bongani Sam who withdrew from the squad as the PSL club wants them to rest. Bruce Bvuma, Siyabonga Ngezana and Happy Mashiane were given permission to remain with Kaizer Chiefs as they focus on the upcoming Caf Champions League final against Al Ahly.