Let's try and achieve the goals we set for ourselves - Manyama's reminder to Kaizer Chiefs teammates

The 29-year-old is already looking forward for the resumption of the season which is expected to get back underway in August

attacking midfielder Lebogang Manyama is excited about returning to the training grounds at Naturena after four months of individual training due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Amakhosi players returned to training two weeks ago to prepare for the resumption of the suspended campaign, and Manyama said it was good to see everybody at the club's headquarters healthy and strong.

"First and foremost, for me, when I got here, it was good to see that everybody is still healthy and strong. All the guys that clean outside; the caretakers and the security. I think it was something that I have missed because the Village has become our daily basis thing that we are here every day," Manyama told the Amakhosi media team.

The international said the team is getting better day by day after such a long time of not playing together.

"The past three months, we couldn't. So, step by step, I think we are getting better. It's always very nice to come to the Village - it's refreshing and also a chance to leave home a bit because we had been under lockdown for a very long time," he admitted.

Manyama confessed that he missed being on the pitch the most and admitted this is the first time he's had to go four months without football in his 10-year football career.

"When it comes to getting back on the field, obviously I missed that because I have never had such a [long] break - nevermind the injuries, but in terms of not having to train the whole three months on the field is very different.

He added: "I mean, I never had this my whole career but I am looking forward to seeing the other guys because when you are teammates, you get used to each other and seeing each other."

"So, it's kind of different when you don't see your teammates."

Apart from being around his teammates, Manyama said coming together as a team reminds everyone of the goals they want to achieve at the end of the season.

"I am also looking forward to being with the guys and enjoying ourselves but also knowing that we have goals that we set for ourselves and we will try to reach them come the end of the season," concluded Manyama.