Let's give up and acknowledge Kaizer Chiefs as winners - Ndoro

The 34-year-old has weighed in on the much-debated subject, saying Ernst Middendorp's men should be declared PSL champions

Former striker Tendai Ndoro doesn't think football should return in due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the marksman, the players' health should come first even with suggestions that football matches can be played behind closed doors.

"What is important should be human life first. It’s not nice my brother. This thing [coronavirus] is not going away anytime soon. We must just protect ourselves. Football is a contact sport and even if you can play behind closed doors, that would still pose serious threats," Ndoro told Daily Sun.

More teams

Ndoro strongly believes that , who top the standings with 48 points from 22 league games, should be declared champions once and for all.

A few weeks ago, midfielder Thabang Monare also said the same about Ernst Middendorp's men but the league is yet to make a decision on what will happen next.

"There is nothing that we can do except to give up and acknowledge Chiefs as winners," he said.

The Zimbabwe international also reflected on his season thus far after finding himself in and out of the team under the stewardship of Owen Da Gama.

Ndoro has featured 14 times for the Lions of the North this season with two goals and a single assist to his name.

Article continues below

However, he missed Highlands Park's seven consecutive league matches prior to the suspension of the 2019/20 campaign.

"If I was playing regularly then I would be telling a different story. Like every player, we all want to play but there is nothing that I can say now. We all need to play, but only coaches know and have the power," added the former Cape Town man.