'Let's call it impossible' - Sredojevic on whether or not he wants to return to Orlando Pirates

Micho has indicated that the he may never go back to Bucs for a third spell, saying his first option would be to coach at national team level

Former head coach Milutin Sredojevic has confirmed he was not fired by SC, saying the two parties parted ways by mutual consent.

Sredojevic's tenure at Zamalek lasted for 105 days, which saw him take charge of 12 matches, winning seven, losing four and drawing just once.

His last match as head coach of Zamalek was a heavy loss to in the Caf last weekend.

"It was a mutual agreement between two parties that I left Zamalek," said Sredojevic on Marawa Sports World.

The 50-year-old mentor confirmed that he has already been receiving calls from several national teams and clubs asking if he's available to coach them.

However, he said the aim is to switch off and do some introspection before making a decision on his future.

"So many people contacted me from the national and club level but I want to switch off a little bit. I firstly need to do some introspection before I make any decision," he confirmed.

Asked if he regrets leaving Pirates for Zamalek, Sredojevic said: "I don't regret moving there. It's a huge lesson for me."

The Serbian tactician claimed he is still not in a position to reveal why he left the Buccaneers in a manner in which he did, but he instead apologised to the fans who felt betrayed by his decision to leave the club.

"Unfortunately due to circumstances, I am not in a position to explain why I left Orlando Pirates. I would like to apologize for Orlando Pirates fans who feel betrayed. It's a closed chapter now," he continued.

While a section of fans feel Sredojevic should return to Pirates now that things didn't work out for him at Zamalek, the coach admitted he has no right to say whether or not he wants to return to the club, suggesting it's "impossible" at this stage to say he will return.

He said his first option will be to coach a national team because the 2021 tournament is fast approaching.

"I have no right to say whether I want to go back to Orlando Pirates or not because I left the club. Let's call it impossible," added Sredojevic.

"The first option will be to coach a national team because Afcon 2021 is around the corner."