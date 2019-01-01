Letlotlo: Bloemfontein Celtic assess former Kaizer Chiefs striker

Goal had the news of Letlotlo's presence in the Phunya Sele Sele confirmed and the marksman could be signed in the near future

Former striker Emmanuel Letlotlo could soon return to top-flight football after being invited to train with Bloemfontein .

The nippy attacker was released by Amakhosi at the end of last season, but he hasn't been able to get a new home since then.

He was recently linked with a possible move to National First Division (NFD) side Royal Eagles.

However, the reported move failed to materialise for reasons known to Letlotlo and the KwaZulu-Natal-based side.

Celtic asked Letlotlo to join them at the training grounds for Lehlohonolo Seema and John Maduka to have a closer look at him before the details of a possible contract can be discussed.

Letlotlo could be given a chance to play against his former employers in the Macufe Cup this coming weekend.

The 23-year-old's career hasn't taken off since being promoted to the Amakhosi senior team three seasons ago.

He managed just six appearances across all competitions for Chiefs before suffering a long-term injury which probably hampered his career.

Despite being loaned out to , Letlotlo still couldn't make any impact and he was sent back to Chiefs for the remainder of last season.