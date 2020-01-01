Letlabika: Swallows FC sign Bloemfontein Celtic defender

The 31-year-old is willing to play part in a project that is being built by the Dube Birds who will make their return to the PSL next month

Swallows FC have announced the signing of veteran defender Wandisile Letlabika from Bloemfontein .

The Soweto-based outfit has been busy in the transfer market as they look to assemble a solid squad that will compete in the next season.

The club took to their social media platforms to unveil Letlabika who also previously played for during his career.

Welcome to the Nest.#SwallowsFC#TheBirdsAreBack pic.twitter.com/5yE4a08QkP — SwallowsFC (@Moroka_Swallows) September 25, 2020

More to follow...