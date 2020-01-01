Letlabika: Swallows FC sign Bloemfontein Celtic defender
Swallows FC have announced the signing of veteran defender Wandisile Letlabika from Bloemfontein Celtic.
The Soweto-based outfit has been busy in the transfer market as they look to assemble a solid squad that will compete in the PSL next season.
The club took to their social media platforms to unveil Letlabika who also previously played for Mamelodi Sundowns during his career.
