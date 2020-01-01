Transfers

Letlabika: Swallows FC sign Bloemfontein Celtic defender

Ernest Makhaya
South Africa Chief Editor
Wandisile Letlabika joins Swallows FC September 2020
Swallows FC
The 31-year-old is willing to play part in a project that is being built by the Dube Birds who will make their return to the PSL next month

Swallows FC have announced the signing of veteran defender Wandisile Letlabika from Bloemfontein Celtic

The Soweto-based outfit has been busy in the transfer market as they look to assemble a solid squad that will compete in the PSL next season. 

The club took to their social media platforms to unveil Letlabika who also previously played for Mamelodi Sundowns during his career. 

