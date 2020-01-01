Let Mamelodi Sundowns announce Maluleka's deal - Mosimane refuses to discuss the Kaizer Chiefs midfielder
Pitso Mosimane has refused to talk about Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka's move to Mamelodi Sundowns.
Amakhosi announced on Wednesday that the 31-year-old had signed a pre-contract with the Brazilians and Mosimane said he will not discuss the matter until his club confirms the news.
The Kagiso-born mentor said in his modest response that he will treat the news of Maluleka signing for the Tshwane giants as a 'rumour' for now.
"No, I don't want to talk about George Maluleka. Sundowns must speak about George Maluleka," Mosimane told the media in Cape Town.
"I'm not Sundowns. I'm the coach. If I'm Sundowns then I do everything. So, let Sundowns announce George Maluleka but until they announce George Maluleka then it can't be official. At the moment, it's a rumour," said the 55-year-old mentor.
Mosimane pleaded with members of the media to patiently wait for Sundowns to announce the deal.
"Do I want to be a spokesperson for Kaizer Chiefs guys? I wish I could tell you [but] I need to wait for my team, with all due respect, I think you understand."
Maluleka's contract with Chiefs is coming to an end on June 30 and according to the Naturena-based giants, the midfielder turned down a two-year deal offer with an option to renew for a further year.
After having entered the final six months of his current deal with Chiefs, Maluleka was well within his rights to negotiate and sign a pre-contract with a club of choice.