Let Mamelodi Sundowns announce Maluleka's deal - Mosimane refuses to discuss the Kaizer Chiefs midfielder

The Tembisa-born player will join the Tshwane giants on a free transfer at the end of the season after signing a pre-contract with them

Pitso Mosimane has refused to talk about midfielder George Maluleka's move to .

Amakhosi announced on Wednesday that the 31-year-old had signed a pre-contract with the Brazilians and Mosimane said he will not discuss the matter until his club confirms the news.

The Kagiso-born mentor said in his modest response that he will treat the news of Maluleka signing for the Tshwane giants as a 'rumour' for now.

"No, I don't want to talk about George Maluleka. Sundowns must speak about George Maluleka," Mosimane told the media in Cape Town.

"I'm not Sundowns. I'm the coach. If I'm Sundowns then I do everything. So, let Sundowns announce George Maluleka but until they announce George Maluleka then it can't be official. At the moment, it's a rumour," said the 55-year-old mentor.

Mosimane pleaded with members of the media to patiently wait for Sundowns to announce the deal.

"Do I want to be a spokesperson for Kaizer Chiefs guys? I wish I could tell you [but] I need to wait for my team, with all due respect, I think you understand."

Maluleka's contract with Chiefs is coming to an end on June 30 and according to the Naturena-based giants, the midfielder turned down a two-year deal offer with an option to renew for a further year.

After having entered the final six months of his current deal with Chiefs, Maluleka was well within his rights to negotiate and sign a pre-contract with a club of choice.