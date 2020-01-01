Let Kaizer Chiefs win the league having played all the matches - Mamelodi Sundowns keeper Onyango

All football activities in the country have been suspended due to the coronavirus and the Uganda captain says the PSL should wait for it to pass

goalkeeper Denis Onyango is against the idea of handing the trophy to if the 2019/20 season cannot be concluded.

Onyango said Sundowns are still the title-holders and it will therefore not be easy to surrender their title that easily.

"Hand over the trophy to Chiefs? That might be a problem," Onyango told Daily Sun.

"We are the title holders and would not want to relinquish it so easily like that."

The 33-year-old shot-stopper further stated that whatever decision is taken will also affect teams at the bottom as well as those who are fighting for promoted in the National First Division (NFD).

"What about the other guys who are fighting relegation," he asked.

"They might say, 'hey, wait a minute, we still have a chance to survive relegation'. The teams in the NFD fighting for promotion or play-off position would also feel hard done by as they have a chance to be in the PSL."

Onyango admits Chiefs fans would endorse the idea of ending the league now and winning the league but says Sundowns fans would argue because they still have a chance of finishing top of the log.

He added that PSL sponsors would also feel cheated if the league were to be cancelled - therefore insisting that the 30-match season should be honoured by the league for all parties to walk away happy.

"Chiefs supporters will say, 'yes, give us the trophy because we are leading' but Sundowns supporters would argue as well - it is a very difficult situation," continued Onyango.

"The season will resume and people must just be ready and not take the easy way out.

"Why do you need to cancel it? It will be cheating the sponsors as well. If Chiefs were to take the league, let them take it having played all the matches.

"Let's wait for the coronavirus to pass, for how long it lasts but the 30-match season must be honoured."