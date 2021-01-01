Lessons to take for Kaizer Chiefs from previous Soweto derby defeats against Orlando Pirates

Bucs are derby favourites thanks to a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions and three victories already over Amakhosi this season

Kaizer Chiefs will be desperate to avoid a fourth successive Soweto derby defeat of the season when they take on Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

In the first match, the 3-0 loss in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-finals on October 31 last year, Chiefs were all over Pirates in the opening exchanges and hit the bar through Khama Billiat before Leonardo Castro fired wide with the goal at his mercy.

They paid the price as Zakhele Lepasa put Bucs ahead on 26 minutes. Even then, Amakhosi wasted more decent chances to equalise before being caught out by a second time when Vincent Pule scored in the 67th minute.



Until that point, Pirates had been anything but sure of the win and Chiefs had still been right in the game. It then ended worse as Amakhosi tried to pull a goal back but were caught on the counter with a goal from Thembinkosi Lorch.

The second leg game, won 2-0 by Pirates, was a more measured and controlled performance from the Sea Robbers. However, Chiefs again missed some good chances and were again unlucky as this time Siphelele Ntshangase was denied by the woodwork. A late red card for Erick Mathoho rounded off a miserable day.

To be fair though to Amakhosi, the 5-0 aggregate scoreline was harsh.

In the third derby of the season, a league game at the end of January, fortune again seemed to favour the team in black and white.

This time Samir Nurkovic and Lebogang Manyama squandered some great opportunities, including a failed penalty attempt by the Serbian.

In the end, Chiefs lost 2-1, though once more it could not be said they were outplayed.

And that's what the Glamour Boys need to take from the three previous derby defeats - rather than feeling intimidated by the thought of a fourth defeat, they need to focus on the positives and the fact that there wasn't as much of a difference between the two sides as the scores suggested.

If there had been less individual errors and had a little bit of luck gone their way, the previous derby outcomes could well have been different.

The saying 'there is no space for comments in the results column' may be true, but in this case, it may bring some encouragement to the gold side of the Soweto divide.