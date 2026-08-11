Diego Forlan wants Luis Suarez back. Uruguay's new head coach has thrown the door open to the veteran striker, a move that would hand the international star a stunning return after his controversial exclusion from the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"I have great respect for him," Forlan said at the press conference unveiling him as successor to Argentina's Marcelo Bielsa. "If he is available to play with us, then why not? No one can question his abilities."

Bielsa had frozen Suarez out of the squad for the last tournament, then walked away himself after La Celeste crashed out in the first round, a shock few Uruguayan fans saw coming.

"We have many players who can score goals, and the problem is not in scoring goals and this is not what concerns me. We have big players at the attacking level," Forlan added, making clear that Suarez's return would be a quality addition rather than a plug for any attacking gap.

Forlan is confident he has plenty to offer in his new role. "I trust that I can pass on my accumulated experience. Coaching is a profession I greatly enjoy," he said, pointing to his long career as an international player as a key asset in guiding the current generation.

He also laid out a dual plan for the national setup. "As for the under-20 team, I love developing them, and as for the first team, there will be matches in March, and it honours me to coach them and give them my great experience," he said, a nod to a brief that spans both the short and long-term future of Uruguayan football.