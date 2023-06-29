Lesiba Nku: Mamelodi Sundowns confirm first signing ahead of 2023/24 season

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the signing of right-winger Lesiba Nku from Marumo Gallants.

WHAT HAPPENED? Nku is now a Masandawana player after emerging as one of Bahlabane Ba Ntwa's standout players last season.

The 27-year-old midfielder becomes Masandawana's first signing this winter.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Mamelodi Sundowns is delighted to announce that Lesiba Nku has signed a long-term contract with the club," said Sundowns in a brief statement.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Masandawana's priorities on the Caf Champions League, they turned to Nku who gathered continental experience while playing in the Caf Confederation Cup last season.

He was one of Gallants' beat performers in the tournament, featuring in all 12 games while scoring three goals and making one assist.

The experience gathered in Africa last term is expected to make up for just the two seasons he has been playing Premier Soccer League football, starting with Polokwane City.

Nku now faces a huge task to establish himself in the Sundowns midfield that already has star players like Themba Zwane, Marcelo Allende, Neo Maema and Gaston Sirino.

WHAT NEXT FOR NKU? The midfielder is now expected to join Masandawana's pre-season training as they prepare for next term.