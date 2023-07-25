Lesedi Kapinga: Orlando Pirates seal transfer of ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star amid Kaizer Chiefs rumours

Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lesedi Kapinga.

Kapinga was a free agent since leaving Downs

He has now found a new home

He joins Pirates amid reported Chiefs interest

WHAT HAPPENED? Kapinga was a free agent after leaving Sundowns at the end of June. The 28-year-old arrives at Pirates on a three-year deal amid rumours linking him with Kaizer Chiefs. He becomes the sixth signing for Pirates this winter player transfer window

WHAT PIRATES SAID: "Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of Lesedi Kapinga ahead of the 2023/24 season," Pirates announced in a statement.

"The 28-year-old attacking midfielder, who recently played for Bafana Bafana in the Cosafa Cup, has put pen to paper on a three-year deal."

WHAT KAPINGA SAID: “I am pleased to join the Club,” said Kapinga. “I'm not much of a talker because talk is cheap. All I'm focused on is to start training and working my way back to playing the game I love."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kapinga's move increases competition in the Pirates midfield that was already rich in depth. He will be facing competition for game time from the likes of Thembinkosi Lorch, Monnapule Saleng, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Vincent Pule and Fortune Makaringe.

His decision to sign for Pirates comes after he clearly stated that he prefers a club where he will enjoy more playing opportunities unlike at Sundowns where he struggled for game time.

He joins Pirates just as he was urged by ex-Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye to consider signing for Amakhosi as a possible replacement for Khama Billiat.

WHAT NEXT FOR KAPINGA? As announced by Pirates, Kapinga is expected to start training with his new teammates this week and will be donning shirt number 21 in the upcoming season.