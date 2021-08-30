Lesako, Sifama, Mokoena, Matsheke: Kaizer Chiefs loan out players

Amakhosi coach Stuart Baxter has deemed four players as surplus to his requirements for the 2021/22 season

Kaizer Chiefs have sent Keletso Sifama, Lebohang Lesako, Darrel Matsheke and Thabo Mokoena out on loan to GladAfrica Championship.

Sifama and Mokoena will spend the season at Pretoria Callies, while the other two will be at Uthongathi in KwaZulu-Natal.

Their loan departures come after the Soweto giants signed nine players for this season.

“As the current window period deadline day draws near, Kaizer Chiefs have decided to send four of their players out on loan to two teams competing in the GladAfrica Championship,’ Chiefs said in a statement.

“Keletso Sifama who is 18 years old and Thabo Mokoena [21] have been loaned out to Pretoria Callies who are based in the nation’s capital; while Lebohang Lesako [22] and Darrel Matsheke [21] will join Uthongathi FC in Durban for a season.

“The decision to loan out the four young players is to afford them an opportunity to gain more experience by playing in the national first division. The progress of each member of the quartet will be closely monitored throughout the season by the coaches and members of the technical team.”

Lesako, Matsheke and Sifama are all midfielders and their chances of enjoying some game time diminished following the arrival of Keagan Dolly, Cole Alexander and Phathutshedzo Nange during the current transfer window which closes on Tuesday.

For centre-back Mokoena, staying at Chiefs this season would have meant fighting for the jersey against Daniel Cardoso, Erick Mathoho and Siyabonga Ngezana as well as new central defenders Njabulo Ngcobo and Austin Dube.

Last season, Sifama spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Maritzburg United after making two league appearances for Chiefs earlier on in the campaign.

Matsheke featured in nine league matches for Amakhosi last term while Lesako failed to make a single league appearance but had 10 minutes in the Caf Champions League.

It is yet to be seen if Chiefs will sign more players or release some ahead of Tuesday’s PSL transfer deadline.

Striker Lazarous Kambole and left-back Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya were some of the players rumoured to be on the verge of being released or loaned out.