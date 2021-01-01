Les Grobler: My son Bradley can break PSL all-time scoring record if injury-free

The Matsatsantsa star is enjoying what could turn out to be his best season ever

Les Grobler, the father of SuperSport United striker Bradley feels his son’s “mentality is good” and can push him to become the Premier Soccer League’s all-time highest goalscorer.

Having scored 66 goals so far in his career, the international, however, appears far from equalling Siyabonga Nomvete’s record 123 league strikes.

This season, the striker has already scored 11 goals in 12 league games as he set himself a target of 20 league goals, a mark he looks poised to surpass due to his current form.

A spate of injuries between 2016 and 2019 limited Bradley's game time and scoring progress but Grobler believes that if his son his fully-fit, his chances of more goals will be high.

“It depends on injuries and what happens in the next couple of years. How long his body can take him. Everything is going on well for him and he can get to 94,” said Grobler as per Daily Sun.

“He could be closer to the record but not being 100 percent fit affected his game in the past. The last two years he has been injury-free. But if he stays injury-free he can get there [123]. It also depends on the amount of games played.

“Discipline and hard work are key factors. In football, you learn all the time and his mentality is good. He has gone through problems [injury] in the past but managed to come out of it.”

At 32 and after 14 PSL seasons, Bradley himself has said that he still has a lot to achieve as a player.

The current campaign has already witnessed him equalling or breaking some standing records after becoming the only other PSL player to score 10 goals in the opening 10 league games following Christopher Katongo’s 2006/07 season feat in Jomo Cosmos colours.

The Bafana Bafana forward, who turns 33 on January 25, has also surpassed, by two goals, the late Abram Raselemane’s 57-goal record to become SuperSport United’s all-time top scorer.

Grobler, a former Moroka Swallows forward, is not surprised by these achievements as he compares his playing days to his son’s exploits.

“He showed potential at a young age. I coached him until he was 16 or 17 in the Vodacom League [now ABC Motsepe]. I also coached him at Silver Stars Under-19 team,” Grobler said.

“He has a passion for football and he is a natural scorer. It’s been a long time since I played professionally but we have a lot of similarities in our style of play. We play as a target man, we both are strong in the air, can use both feet and we also assist in scoring goals. We can play with our back to the goal or going forward.

“A top-scorer should have one or two half-chances, one scoring chance, odd games where you don’t score, and then score a hat-trick. But it’s easier said than done due to formation changes and the fact that tactics are more involved these days.”