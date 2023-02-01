Lepasa transfer: Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro explains Bafana Bafana striker's surprise SuperSport United move

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has explained why Zakhele Lepasa was suddenly offloaded to SuperSport United.

Lepasa has left the Buccaneers on loan

The Soweto-born player will look to revive his career

Riveiro couldn't guarantee Lepasa game time

WHAT HAPPENED? The South Africa international joined Matsatsantsa from the Buccaneers during Tuesday's transfer window deadline day in what was a surprise move.

Lepasa will spend the next five months at SuperSport on loan and he will be hoping to revive his career at the Tshwane side having fallen out of favour under Riveiro.

The Spanish tactician explained that the striker was not guaranteed game time and he wished him well at Matsatsantsa.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Well… first of all, I wish all the best to Zakhele, he’s a fantastic guy and a very good football player but as I’ve said before this is a competitive environment, we have 36 players in the squad,” Riveiro told the media on Wednesday.

“There’s no possibility to guarantee minutes to anyone. I understand, not only Zakes but every other player who decides that he needs to play more or feels he would get a possibility to get those minutes [elsewhere]. “It’s something I have to respect as a coach, and accept and hopefully Zakhele can show at SuperSport the player he is.

“What else can I say? It’s a normal thing in football, especially when we talk about big squads, quality squads like these – it’s difficult to give the players what they deserve, it’s almost impossible.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lepasa made 13 appearances across all competitions for the Buccaneers this term - scoring once and providing one assist in the process.

The 25-year-old was competing with Kermit Erasmus, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Bienvenu Eva Nga and Kwame Peprah for a place in the starting line-up.

However, the arrival of Ndumiso Mabena and Souaibou Marou at the Houghton-based club led to the departures of Lepasa and Peprah in the recent transfer window.

Peprah joined Maritzburg United on loan.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES AND LEPASA? The Buccaneers will take on Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday at Orlando Stadium in PSL match. Lepasa could make his debut for SuperSport when they take on Cape Town City at Lucas Moripe Stadium in a league clash on Saturday.