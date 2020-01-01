Lepasa strikes again but South Africa U23 suffer late heartbreak in Saudi Arabia
The South Africa Under-23 side went down 3-2 to Saudi Arabia in friendly match played at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Saturday evening.
Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa, as well as Cape Town City forward Fagrie Lakay, were on target for David Notoane's team.
The match was the first of two friendlies between the countries with the next fixture set to take place on Tuesday. The games are being used as part of the South Africa Under-23 team's preparations for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The Games were postponed this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will now take place in July and August, 2021.
In Saturday night's friendly, the visitors got themselves off to a good start by taking the lead in the 42nd minute when Lepasa, recently on target for Pirates in the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs, finished clinically from a great ball into the box by Lakay.
But the lead was shortlived as the Saudis equalised just before the half-time whistle through Ayman Alkhulaif.
The hosts had the opportunity to go in front shortly after the restart when they were awarded a penalty. But Golden Arrows goalkeeper Sifiso Mulungwana came to his country's rescue by keeping out Khalifa Aldawsari’s spot-kick.
However, when Saudi Arabia were awarded yet another penalty, this time in the 87th minute, Nasser Oloran had the beating of Mulungwana.
The late drama was far from over as Lakay added to his assist with a neat finish from a tight angle just before 90 minutes to put South Africa on even terms at 2-2.
But it wasn't to be their night as Ramzi Holan scored an injury-time winner.
South Africa are one of three African sides which qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. The others are Ivory Coast and Egypt. In the Women’s competition, Zambia will be Africa’s sole representative at the Games.
The draw for the Olympic football fixtures will take place on April 8, 2021.