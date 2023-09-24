Lepasa own-goal condemns Orlando Pirates to Stellenbosch FC defeat but Soweto giants advance to MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates suffered a narrow defeat but they progressed to the MTN8 final where they will meet Mamelodi Sundowns in Durban.

Lepasa scores own goal

Pirates advance to the final

They will meet Sundowns

WHAT HAPPENED: Zakhele Lepasa is known for scoring goals for Orlando Pirates as he currently sits on 10 goals across all competitions. However, on Sunday afternoon, the Bafana Bafana striker was unfortunate to find the back of the net in the wrong end as he netted an own-goal against Stellenbosch FC.

However, the Buccaneers, who lost 1-0 to Stellies in the MTN8 semi-final second-leg clash, advanced to the final after winning the tie on the away goals rule after a 2-2 draw on aggregate.

Lepasa did try to rattle the net in the right end a couple of times but Stellies goalkeeper, Sage Stephens remained resolute between the sticks as he continuously denied the Pirates goal-getter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates will have a chance to retain their title as they look to continue their cup success. Last season, the Buccaneers clinched this trophy together with the Nedbank Cup. Meanwhile, Steve Barker's side will have to try their luck in the upcoming Carling Knockout and Nedbank Cup as they still search for their maiden cup final appearance.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Mixed emotions, you win the game but you don't advance to the final. But it has been a tough week with injuries, suspensions and transfers. But as a coach, the nicest feeling is when you see your players going all out and fighting. Credit to the team, it has been a wonderful performance. We have played Pirates three times now and won twice," said Stellies mentor Steve Barker as he told SuperSport TV after the game.

RIVEIRO'S THOUGHTS: "What is important is that Pirates are in a cup final once again and we will fight for the trophy. We did not play well and the opponent was better. We should not have lost the game and it is not easy to explain how we did not score in the last three games. It was a difficult game to play because they are a complicated team and we can speak well about Stellenbosch without speaking bad about Pirates," Pirates coach Jose Riveiro told SuperSport TV.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Buccaneers will take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the final as Downs on 7 October at the Moses Mabhida Stadium where the Buccaneers will be the home team.