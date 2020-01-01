Lepasa: Orlando Pirates comment on reports linking forgotten striker with Chippa United

The Bucs administrator speaks out on the striker’s proposed transfer to the Chilli Boys

Amid reports that striker Zakhele Lepasa could leave the club and join , the club’s administrator Floyd Mbele has responded to the reports.

The experienced official told Goal that former TS Galaxy player's reported departure is just pure speculation whilst preferring to downplay links with goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

Pirates have been linked with the Ghanaian netminder from last season, but the latest reports indicate that have joined the race for the 26-year-old.

“No, I don’t know what you’re talking about. It’s just pure speculation that he (Lepasa) is going to Chippa United,” Mbele told Goal.

“There’s no truth in this (Ofori), it’s not for the first time we see this in the news. I can tell you we are focusing on the match against .”

The 22-year-old hitman has been linked with a move away from the Houghton-based club as he has failed to make his mark under Rhulani Mokwena and new coach Josef Zinnbauer.

Lepasa has featured in one Premier Soccer League ( ) match which was the 2-1 win over the Chilli Boys in September.

On the other hand, with many Bucs legends calling for a new goalkeeper at the club, the international could join the Soweto giants especially after leading the Team of Choice to the final of the Telkom Knockout Cup.

Article continues below

Apart from reaching the final of the cup competition where they lost to Sundowns, Ofori was instrumental for the KwaZulu-Natal midlands’ side survival from relegation in the previous term.

In addition, Pirates have conceded 22 goals out of 15 matches in the 2019/20 season whilst Eric Tinkler’s men have let in 11 goals so far as they sit seventh on the log table, a spot below the Soweto giants.

Fresh from a 1-1 draw against Bloemfontein last weekend away from home, the 2018/19 PSL runners-up will look for their first win in 2020 when they face Rise and Shine on Tuesday night.