Lepasa on target as Orlando Pirates claim important win against Djabal Club in Caf Champions League

Zakhele Lepasa scored the only goal as Orlando Pirates started their Caf Champions League journey with a 1-0 win over Djabal club at Moroni Stadium.

Pirates were making a return to continental football

They started the competition in the preliminaries

Second leg will be played after a week

TELL ME MORE: It was Pirates who started the game confidently, dictating the tempo despite playing in an unfamiliar territory.

The hosts eventually stepped up making the contest an end to end affair, with either side missing clear-cut chances.

Eva Nga and Deon Hotto should have done better in front of the goal but lacked composure to find the back of the net.

It could have cost the team late into the game, but the defenders did their part to ensure a clean sheet was kept.

Their zeal paid dividends late in the game when in form striker Zakhele Lepasa scored the only goal of the match to ensure Bucs have a slim advantage ahead of the second leg.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Sea Robbers can fancy their chances of winning at home considering the fact that they won 5-0 against the same side a decade ago.

The massive following at home will definitely play a massive role in cheering their team to victory and a chance in the next round of the annual competition.

EYES ON: Richard Ofori put up a good show in his first start of the season. It is a message to Sipho Chaine who has not been convincing in goal.

Melusi Buthelezi is also eyeing the position and in a recent interview he confidently stated he will outmuscle his competitors once the opportunity comes his way.

OUR MVP: Lepasa kept the opposing defenders busy all the time he was on the pitch despite not getting the best of services at some time.

His determination paid dividends as he ended up scoring the only goal to give the Jose Riveiro-led team an advantage.

WHAT NEXT: Bucs will now be keen to complete the job in the second leg on Friday at the Orlando Stadium.