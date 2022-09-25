Lepasa: More good news for Orlando Pirates star who has 'more goals than Ronaldo'

Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates have received a positive injury update after Zakhele Lepasa confirmed his fitness.

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker was seen limping towards the end of South Africa’s match against Sierra Leone on Saturday at the FNB Stadium.

However, the Pirates man – who is the only out-and-out striker in Hugo Broos camp - is all fine and ready for the next assignment going by his Twitter update.

The 25-year-old played a critical role in the win as he provided two assists, and this underlines his possible potential for the team that is still reeling from the effects of missing out on the last Africa Cup of Nations and failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals.

The update by the star should be more welcome as Bafana are currently without Percy Tau, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, and Lyle Foster.

WHAT HE SAID: "Great performance today [Saturday] from the whole team! Oh, I’m not injured, wasn’t anything bad after all. Thank God!" tweeted the forward.

"The best moment of my career. This is the moment we all prayed for. My mother made me and my sister fall in love with this beautiful game. And today [Saturday] was the proudest moment of our football journey.

"We believed, mom, you prayed, you believed! God, thank you."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zakhele’s fitness is an asset for Orlando Pirates – who have only managed eight goals in eight games in both the MTN8 Cup and the Premier Soccer League – this season.

Although coach Jose Riveiro has interchangeably used Lepasa, Bienvenu Eva Nga, and Kwame Peprah in search of an effective goal machine, the club is yet to be as lethal as possible in front of goal.

Lepasa’s availability is also key in providing stiff competition in the striking department for the Soweto giants.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR LEPASA? Lepasa and his national teammates are set to face Botswana on Tuesday in their final friendly of the September Fifa international break.