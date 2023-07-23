Lepasa mesmerized by Orlando Pirates starlet - 'Ratomo is way ahead of his time'

Bafana Bafana international Zakhele Lepasa is adamant Orlando Pirates youngster Relebohile Ratomo is exceptional.

Ratomo made his debut last season

Scored and assisted in two PSL games

Lepasa lauds the youngster

WHAT HAPPENED: Ratomo impressed last season in the Premier Soccer League for Pirates in what was his debut season as a professional football.

The teenager made two top-tier appearances for the Sea Robbers and was directly involved in two goals - scored and created an assist.

Lepasa, who spent the second half of last season on loan at SuperSport United, has been impressed Ratomo.

WHAT HE SAID: "How I wish it was possible for people to witness Ratomo play football every day of the week," Lepasa tweeted.

"It is hard to put into words how good he is. He is way ahead of his time. Way ahead!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It will be interesting to see whether Ratomo will be a regular next season as Pirates challenge for top honours.

Apart from the likes of Monnapule Saleng, Thembinkosi Lorch, Kabelo Dlamini, Fortune Makaringe, and Vincent Pule, Ratomo will be battling for game time with new signings Patrick Maswanganyi and Katlego Otladisa.

WHAT NEXT: Ratomo is definitely working harder in pre-season to convince the technical bench he is ready to be involved regularly despite his lack of experience.